Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital

Huda Al Lawati is the founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, the first female-founded private equity firm in the Middle East. Aliph invests in midmarket and emerging high-growth enterprises in the GCC focused on digitization and tech-enablement as tools for growth.

Huda has 20 years of experience in private equity, operations and investments across emerging markets. Her prior roles include Partner at Gateway Partners, Chief Investment Officer at Savola Group, and Partner and Chief Investment Officer (MENA) at the Abraaj Group. She has served on multiple boards and committees across the region including Tim Hortons, Panda Retail Company, Herfy (Tadawul), AlKabeer, Savola Foods Company, SMG, The Entertainer, and Kudu. She started her career with Schlumberger in 2002 after graduating from Brown University, RI, USA with a BSc in Neuroscience and a BA in Business Economics (Honors).

Throughout her career she has led over US$2 billion of equity and over $1 billion of debt deals and has experience in growth capital, MBOs, LBOs, venture capital, equity markets, and structured equity transactions. She has played leading roles in strategic initiatives, corporate turnarounds, change management, organizational building, and investor relations. She is currently an Independent Board Member at Saudi Fransi Capital, an Independent Board Member and Risk Committee Chair at Hala, a Member on the Investment Committee of Al Ula Development Company, and she also serves on the Advisory Boards of two family offices. She is also a Member of the Board of Directors the Young Arab Leaders and a Member of the Young Presidents Organization.