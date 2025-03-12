Hussam Mohsineh

Bio

Hussam Mohsineh is a serial entrepreneur and tech communities leader serving a region that aspires for a million Arab coders. For the past 13 years, Mohsineh has been associated with high-impact initiatives, and capacity-building programs that aim to enable youth, startup founders, and developers across the Middle East and Africa. Recognized by governments, and leading organizations locally and internationally. Featured on Forbes Middle East [30 Under 30] cover in recognition of his regional impact on education, and was honored with a YAL Changemaker title by Young Arab Leaders among many additional honors and recognitions over this last decade. Most recently, Mohsineh was leading the Microsoft Reactor across the Middle East and Africa, the developers and founders learning hub, and the home to the Microsoft for Startups programs.His community engagements span a wide-spectrum in contributing as a judge, mentor, advisor, organizer, host, and speaker on regional and global platforms for technology and entrepreneurship.