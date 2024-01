Founder, Freedom Pizza

Ian Ohan, the entrepreneur who created and founded Freedom Pizza, has more than 25 years’ experience in real estate, investment, hospitality and technology with 20 of those years in the GCC region. Alongside Freedom Pizza, Ian established Big Dwarf FZE, an e-commerce, food technology company that continues to develop Freedom Pizza’s much loved digital platform that runs at over 50% online order rate and is growing fast, making it one of the leading platforms in the market.