Ian Ohan

Founder, Freedom Pizza

Ian Ohan, the entrepreneur who created and founded Freedom Pizza, has more than 25 years’ experience in real estate, investment, hospitality and technology with 20 of those years in the GCC region. Alongside Freedom Pizza, Ian established Big Dwarf FZE, an e-commerce, food technology company that continues to develop Freedom Pizza’s much loved digital platform that runs at over 50% online order rate and is growing fast, making it one of the leading platforms in the market.

Latest

Franchises

Growth Hacking F&B Franchising: Smart Mavericks Versus Traditional Partners

The question is not which one is better, but which one (and possibly mix of the two) is best suited to a particular company at its current stage of growth.

Growth Strategies

Going Deep On Food Tech: A Look At Digital Disruption In The Food Industry

The food service industry is one of the largest industries in the world and, in my view, one of the least prepared in terms of embracing technology.

