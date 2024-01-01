Imad Jomaa
Founder and President, JGroup.
Imad Jomaa is the founder and President of JGroup.
Circular Economy: The Future of Business Post COVID-19
By reusing, recycling, and repurposing commodities that have outlived their initial use, the circular economy is able to generate employment opportunities, create new avenues of revenue, and fuel economic activity, while reducing some pressure on natural resources.