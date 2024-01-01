Isil Ata
Head of Human Resources, Cigna - Middle East and Africa
Isil brings to her role over 20 years of experience across various areas of HR functions, and has built HR departments from the ground up. She has worked in leading multinational companies, across varied industries like pharmaceuticals, textile sourcing, logistics, consulting, and insurance broking, covering emerging markets across Eastern Europe, Turkey, Middle East, and North Africa, with a headcount of 40 to 400, and turnover of US$8 million to $500 million.
Prior to joining Cigna, she served as the UAE HR Leader at Marsh. In an earlier role, she was Regional HR Manager – Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Turkey at Mercer, where she advised and consulted business leaders on complex and unique HR related issues, such as workforce planning, sourcing, talent development, employee relations, and performance management.
Isil Ata holds a BA in Political Sciences and Public Administration in French from Mamara University in Istanbul, Turkey.
