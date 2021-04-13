Ivan Zeljkovic
Founder and Managing Director, Evans Media Group
Ivan Zeljkovic is the founder and Managing Director of Evans Media Group, a Dubai-based video production company with clients across Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, including long-term engagements as a media partner of Microsoft and Dubai World Trade Centre.
Previously, Zeljkovic had an illustrious career in the media sector, including decades of work in radio and TV productions, as well as producing and hosting the Serbian franchise of the award-winning international television quiz show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
10 Pointers To Keep In Mind When Using Video To Grow Your Business
Videos are an essential part of your marketing arsenal because they provide you with a competitive advantage, and ensure that you do not fall behind in the market at large.