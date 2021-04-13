Founder and Managing Director, Evans Media Group

Ivan Zeljkovic is the founder and Managing Director of Evans Media Group, a Dubai-based video production company with clients across Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, including long-term engagements as a media partner of Microsoft and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Previously, Zeljkovic had an illustrious career in the media sector, including decades of work in radio and TV productions, as well as producing and hosting the Serbian franchise of the award-winning international television quiz show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.