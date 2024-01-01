Jalil Allabadi
CEO, Altibbi
Jalil Allabadi is the CEO of Altibbi, a digital health platform catering to the Arab world. Altibbi provides the best tools and information to provide access to health advice 24/7 anywhere through its website and apps.
