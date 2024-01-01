Jalil Allabadi

CEO, Altibbi

Jalil Allabadi is the CEO of Altibbi, a digital health platform catering to the Arab world. Altibbi provides the best tools and information to provide access to health advice 24/7 anywhere through its website and apps. 

Technology

Healthcare For The Masses: Why Tele-Health Is A Game Changer For The Middle East

Technology stepped into the healthcare system to make it more effective and efficient.

