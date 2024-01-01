Jean-Michel Gauthier
CEO of InternsME.com
Jean-Michel Gauthier is the CEO of InternsME.com, an online platform that connects students and fresh graduates with top employers for internships, traineeships and entry-level job opportunities. In 2016, InternsME was awarded “Digital Startup of the Year” by Entrepreneur magazine.
