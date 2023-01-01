Joe Steinwold
A seasoned restaurateur, Joe Steinwold is a visionary entrepreneur and seasoned business leader, who completed his early education in California. By 1984, he was equipped with a comprehensive MBA with a focus on Marketing and Finance from the prestigious Illinois Institute of Technology. Joe’s trailblazing spirit became evident when he assumed the role of the First General Manager at Al Tazaj Fakieh Chicken (Taza). With his adept leadership, he transformed the company into a thriving business powerhouse, setting unprecedented benchmarks in the industry. Joe turned a new page in his career, venturing into entrepreneurship with the establishment of BOGA Superfoods. The venture showcases his keen business acumen and commitment to health and wellness.
