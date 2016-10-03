Johan Hanekom
Johan Hanekom is a globally recognized expert on strategy, innovation, and growth with an emphasis on corporate entrepreneurship. A believer in social entrepreneurship, his paper while at Oxford focused on developing a nation of social entrepreneurs in Africa. Johan can be reached on Twitter @johanhanekom.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
A Leadership Roadmap for Sustainability Success
Achieving sustainability as a decisive organizational goal for companies requires executives to use a well-designed approach that produces tangible and measurable results.
Five Key Qualities Of Effective Multiteaming
The world's greatest companies -both large and small- are increasingly being built by teams working on multiple projects simultaneously and delivering the best results possible.
Six Ways An Acquisition Can Create Rapid Growth
Achieving success post acquisition starts before the acquisition. Ideally, there needs to be an obvious strategic fit between the two companies.
Six Hard Lessons Only Failure Can Teach
There is no doubt that en route to success, failure is something you encounter more often than you would care to recall.
Ten Trends To Leverage To Push Your Business Ahead In 2017
2017 is here, and if 2016 was anything to go by, it's more important than ever that you go into this new year with a clear roadmap that can be adapted on the fly.
Disruption: Dominate, Or Be Deleted
Here is a basic checklist to help guide your disruptive spirit for your business enterprise.