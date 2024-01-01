Director of Industrial Design, EMEA, Steelcase

John Small is Director of Industrial Design, EMEA, Steelcase, the global leader in the office furniture industry. Small leads the EMEA team responsible for product design and development as well as the design of Steelcase workspaces across the EMEA region. Before joining Steelcase, Small was partner at Foster + Partners in London, where he started working in 1985. Specializing in the design of furniture, product and interiors, he was responsible for these aspects for the airport at Stansted, was also closely involved in the interior design of the Sackler Galleries at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Mediatéque in Nîmes, France and the German Parliament building, Reichstag in Berlin, Germany. Before joining Steelcase in 2010 Small already worked with the Steelcase Design team being involved in the product development of Forward, an innovative desking solution and dash, a high performance LED task light. John Small holds an MA in Furniture Design of the Royal College of Art in London, Great Britain.