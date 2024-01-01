General Manager, Exalto Emirates LLC

John W. R. Paul is General Manager, Exalto Emirates LLC, and a member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO UAE Chapter) a global, reputed hand selected group of entrepreneurs who have scaled their businesses in the region, and have established themselves as pioneers and leaders in their space and contributing to regional impact.

Exalto Emirates LLC was founded in 1995 and is a wholesaler of marine equipment. The company represents over 80 reputed international manufacturers of high-quality marine components supplying to pleasure and commercial boat builders, shipyards, service providers, fleet owners and to the retail market thru a network of dealers. Operating from the head office in Sharjah and branch office in Dubai, the company supplies within the UAE, other GCC countries and across the greater Middle East, Africa, and Indian subcontinent.

With a very large well stocked warehouse, the company is able to satisfy most customer needs from stock. In support of the products, the company operates a service center from Dubai Maritime City providing installation assistance, commissioning, servicing, and warranty support. In 2018, the company launched the region’s most comprehensive e-commerce marine products website.