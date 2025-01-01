Bio

Combining more than 20 years of experience in the tech and education industries, Kais Zribi is the General Manager for MEA at Coursera. He leads the strategic development of Coursera Enterprise business in the region. Previously, Kais held various leadership roles with global companies in the Middle East and Africa, including Pearson Education as commercial director for 3 years, where he managed different verticals, including higher education, schools, English courseware, and assessment.

Before that, he was Intel Corporation’s regional head for the consumer business. He has a Master’s degree in Computer System Analysis and earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the National Engineering School of Tunis (Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs de Tunis).