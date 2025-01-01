Karl Hougaard

Bio

As Founder and Managing Partner of Trade License Zone Karl ensures the company practices what it preaches, delivering an exceptional customer experience that sets Trade License Zone apart among business setup operators in the region. Karl started his career as a senior manager with Primovie, the Cinema Operations arm of Primedia LTD in South Africa, which saw him relocate to Dubai in 2001 as part of the group’s global expansion plans. During his almost two decade tenure in the United Arab Emirates, he most recently headed up Virtuzone as its CEO, and prior to that he held senior management positions in some of the region’s largest media firms, including ITP Media Group and Dubizzle.com.