Kate King has been a master executive and team transformation coach practicing globally for 20+ years at the C-suite level across industries. As founder of The Transformation Catalysts, her specialism is inspiring leaders and empowering teams to create aligned, future-focused organizations.

For the last 16 years, Kate has also been on the Executive Coaching faculty at London Business School, working on leading change and leading businesses into the future programs. She previously held corporate organization transformation roles, including HR Director and Head of Learning and Executive Development for companies such as Selfridges, TJX Corporation, Sally Beauty, and Chelsea and Westminster Healthcare NHS Trust.

Kate has extensive experience of building leadership and culture with clients including many LVMH Maisons (Moet Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Sephora, DFS, Guerlain), Burberry, and Manolo Blahnik. She is coach to Investment Company CEOs at Robeco and Legatum, and has coached senior executives in companies including Phillip Morris International, Nestle, Ericsson, Unilever, and Kantar.

Kate’s method –Success Accelerated– is a unique combination of profound impact inner work with a deep understanding of organizational and team dynamics, which enables leaders to master themselves, and create their own and their businesses futures. Kate’s passion is helping leaders and teams who are facing transitions to find new possibilities and pathways. Having clocked up over 20,000 hours coaching senior leaders and business founders, she has proven frameworks for accelerating success, and a lively, fresh and flexible approach.