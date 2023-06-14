Five Tips For Achieving Co-Founder Alignment Being proactive in making a regular commitment to review your strategic leadership of the business is the best way to avoid terminal blow-ups.

According to Harvard Business School Professor Noam Wasserman, 65% of high potential founder-led firms fail due to conflict among co-founders. In fact, co-founder bust-ups are up there with lack of market demand and cash flow issues as one of the top reasons for startup failures.

In the hustle to launch and grow a business, founder alignment is often neglected, and yet it is central to running and scaling a business successfully. So, what exactly is alignment, and how do you achieve it?

Alignment is reaching a working understanding on all the topics that will be critical to the businesses' future success and exit. When I coach founder-led businesses, I take them through an alignment audit that looks at three areas: business future, their leadership, and their personal future aspirations.

Business future encompasses goals, mission and strategy; vision and values; target audience, product and market; and success measures. Leadership looks at founder roles; leadership team and structure; and succession. And personal future covers equity and ownership, and personal red lines around exit.

After hosting many of these conversations, here are my five tips for achieving co-founder alignment:

1. Embrace conflict I like to apply the rules of Fight Club– one fight at a time, fights will go on as long as they have to, but you have to fight! Although lots of us are conflict-avoidant, it's better to face into your disagreements, rather than having artificial harmony with festering undercurrents.

2. Data-backed vs emotional arguments As W. Edwards Deming said, "In God we trust, all others must bring data!" Using data gives a grounding in facts rather than emotions. It allows you to measure to manage better, identify patterns and new opportunities, and see the bigger picture.

3. Get clear on your red lines I call this the Spice Girls clause– tell me what you want, what you really, really want. Founders may well have different personal ambitions, timelines, and exit goals, and it's helpful to get clear what these are early on.

4. Aim for a collaborative process When things get heated, I encourage founders to really listen and understand each other's viewpoints, to hear each other out. The fifth habit of Stephen Covey's The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People applies here- seek first to understand, then to be understood. You may find that my view, plus your view, equals a better view.

5. Be open to professional help Founders have a tendency to try to do everything themselves, but having an external person hold space for the difficult conversations can really move things forward. Leave the office, have a facilitator, and don't leave the room until you have a resolution!

Being proactive in making a regular commitment to review your strategic leadership of the business is the best way to avoid terminal blow-ups. Consistency and accountability in ensuring founder unity is thus the fastest way to release the energy you need to grow a business at pace.

Kate King has been a master executive and team transformation coach practicing globally for 20+ years at the C-suite level across industries. As founder of The Transformation Catalysts, her specialism is inspiring leaders and empowering teams to create aligned, future-focused organizations.

For the last 16 years, Kate has also been on the Executive Coaching faculty at London Business School, working on leading change and leading businesses into the future programs. She previously held corporate organization transformation roles, including HR Director and Head of Learning and Executive Development for companies such as Selfridges, TJX Corporation, Sally Beauty, and Chelsea and Westminster Healthcare NHS Trust.

Kate has extensive experience of building leadership and culture with clients including many LVMH Maisons (Moet Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Sephora, DFS, Guerlain), Burberry, and Manolo Blahnik. She is coach to Investment Company CEOs at Robeco and Legatum, and has coached senior executives in companies including Phillip Morris International, Nestle, Ericsson, Unilever, and Kantar.

Kate’s method –Success Accelerated– is a unique combination of profound impact inner work with a deep understanding of organizational and team dynamics, which enables leaders to master themselves, and create their own and their businesses futures. Kate’s passion is helping leaders and teams who are facing transitions to find new possibilities and pathways. Having clocked up over 20,000 hours coaching senior leaders and business founders, she has proven frameworks for accelerating success, and a lively, fresh and flexible approach.

