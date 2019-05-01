Kevin Abdulrahman

Public Speaking Coach, Motivational Speaker, and Author

Kevin Abdulrahman is a motivational speaker and a public speaking coach to CEOs, world leaders, politicians. He is the author of several books which have been translated into 30+ languages.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How To Stay Motivated (Even When You Really Don't Want To)

If you want to achieve your goals, you need motivation. You need the desire to achieve, and the passion to work hard to get what you want.

Growth Strategies

How To Give An Awesome Presentation With Visual Aids

Using visual aids during a presentation does more than entertain the audience.

Growth Strategies

First Impressions: What You Need To Know About Body Language

The ability to accurately read and communicate through body language is crucial not only in business, but in personal relationships as well.

Growth Strategies

Seven Winning Negotiation Strategies For Any Situation

Negotiations are part of all human interactions. You can't avoid them, so you might as well learn to be good at them.

Lifestyle

How To Tell If Your Work-Life Balance Is Messed Up

Take steps to establish a better work-life balance for yourself.

Growth Strategies

How To Stop The Domino Effect of Bad Habits

You know by now that good habits are essential to your success. But what happens if you have a lot of negative habits?

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...