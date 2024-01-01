Division President – Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard

Khalid Elgibali is Division President – Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard. Based in Dubai, Khalid is responsible for leading the company’s evolving Middle East and North Africa network, to drive business growth, execute emerging technology payment opportunities and deepen business alliances with key partners and stakeholders.

Having held several senior positions at leading financial institutions, Khalid brings a wealth of experience to the role with a solid understanding of the wider banking landscape in the region. Most recently, he worked at HSBC Middle East (HBME), where he was the Regional Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management for MENA.

Prior to that, Khalid worked with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Barclays and Citigroup, contributing to these organizations’ business growth in his capacity as Regional Head of Consumer Banking for SCB, Chief Executive Officer for SCB Pakistan, Chief Executive Officer for Barclays Egypt and Country Head of the Global Consumer Bank for Citigroup Egypt.

A polyglot fluent in six languages including Arabic, English, French, Russian, Italian and Portuguese, Khalid holds a BA in Economics from the American University in Cairo and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School in Glasgow.