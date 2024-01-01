Kimberly Fries

Business and leadership coach

Kimberly Fries is a business and leadership coach. I consult for companies and help millennials become successful entrepreneurs, power networkers and dynamic leaders who can push boundaries and inspire action. My background as a graduate of Comparative Literature and Culture from Brandeis University, writer and storyteller uniquely distinguishes me as a business and leadership coach who inspires a creative, dynamic confidence in all of her clients and every audience.