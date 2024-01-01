Kimberly Fries

Business and leadership coach

Kimberly Fries is a business and leadership coach. I consult for companies and help millennials become successful entrepreneurs, power networkers and dynamic leaders who can push boundaries and inspire action. My background as a graduate of Comparative Literature and Culture from Brandeis University, writer and storyteller uniquely distinguishes me as a business and leadership coach who inspires a creative, dynamic confidence in all of her clients and every audience.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Four Weekend Rituals to Make Your Work Week More Productive

Add these four rituals to your weekend schedule, and you will find that your workweek stress levels drop, and your productivity increases.

Technology

How Data Science Can Help You Grow Your Business Faster

If you are a business owner of any sized company, knowing how to use data science will keep you competitive and growing.

