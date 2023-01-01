Kira Jean

Founder of The Dreamwork Collective

Kira Jean is the founder of The Dreamwork Collective, an all-women, independent print and digital media company that supports local talent to share their expertise and stories with the world.

Starting a Business

Ten Tips To Turn Your Passion Project Into A Business

Having made the transition from passion to profession in the publishing business (an industry that was itself nascent at the time) with her own company, the Dreamwork Collective founder has countless lessons to share.

