Laila Clarke
General Manager, The Studio Dubai
Laila Clarke is General Manager of The Studio Dubai, which provides photography and videography services to high profile events, corporate, and family clients. Prior to moving to Dubai in 2015, Laila was based in London. She started her career working in the wardrobe department on feature films before moving into the event industry.
Reflections While #StayingHome: Adjusting To The New Normal
Whether it is adapting services and products to deal with a situation, or strategic thinking for current and future challenges, it is important to learn lessons and take positive actions from the adversities that we are presently experiencing.