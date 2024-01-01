Lara Hamdan
Co-founder, Cloudhoods
Lara Hamdan is the co-founder of Cloudhoods, a community app for mothers that covers an array of topics. The platform provides a new-generation of mothers and mother’s-to-be with an online community that offers local initiatives, events, tips and expert advice on parenting in the Middle East.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Women-Led Startups Can Get Past The Challenges Of Being In A Male-Dominated Technology Ecosystem
"As two entrepreneurs and founders of a social tech platform, we acknowledge that women in the UAE are at the center of a regional hub with endless opportunities to grow an online business. That being said, female-owned businesses are still in the huge minority."
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-