Bio

Latifa Elnour is the founder and CEO of Ashri Skin, a skincare brand born from her dedication to simplifying beauty and wellness routines. With a First Class Master’s degree in Pharmacy and years of experience as a clinical pharmacist, Latifa combines her scientific background with a deep passion for personalized care.

Her journey into skincare began with a love for chemistry, her favourite subject in school, which later became a foundation for her commitment to helping others feel confident in their skin. Latifa saw a need for accessible, effective skincare solutions that eliminate confusion. She founded Ashri Skin as a response to the overcrowded beauty market, cutting through the noise, offering products for both men and women that take the guesswork out of routines. Each product line was designed to meet diverse skin needs, emphasising ease of use and efficacy.

Ashri aims to help people reclaim the ritualistic joy of their beauty and wellness routines. Stripping it back to the core of what it should be, without sacrificing results. “Skincare shouldn’t feel like a tedious chore filled with layers of confusion; it should be an enhancing and enjoyable experience. A daily ritual that can help you feel connected to yourself ” she adds. Latifa’s vision is to bring back the joy of skincare, making it a source of balance and empowerment rather than a daily chore. Through this, she hopes to inspire a deeper connection to beauty that resonates from within.

The name Ashri, meaning "beautiful" in Nobin, is a heartfelt nod to Latifa's heritage and the belief that beauty lies within everyone. She set out to create a brand that celebrates beauty in all its forms—blending culture, science, and soul in a way that feels authentic and accessible. Inspired by her roots and the timeless beautification rituals passed down through generations, Latifa infuses each product with purpose and tradition. Transforming routines into meaningful rituals that foster a deeper sense of wellness and self-care.

As a hands-on leader, Latifa is deeply involved in every facet of Ashri Skin, ensuring smooth operations and uncompromising quality at every step. Her ability to balance visionary leadership with the practical demands of running a business has positioned Ashri Skin as a trusted and innovative force in the skincare industry. She prioritizes innovation, continually refining formulations to adapt to the ever-changing needs of modern skincare.

Under Latifa’s guidance, Ashri Skin is on an exciting trajectory, with plans to expand into retail spaces and introduce new formulations that continue to make skincare accessible and effective for all.