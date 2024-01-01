Lina El-Saheb

Managing Partner, HintHunt Dubai

Lina El-Saheb set up HintHunt Dubai in November 2013 and has been the Managing Partner of HintHunt Dubai since June 2014. She is responsible for its day-to-day operations, and continuously works on its development, while also being the main point of contact with the franchisor based in Budapest. Lina is a graduate of the American University in Cairo, with a major in Mass Communication, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising, and one course away from a Psychology minor.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Cracking The Market: How To Build A Successful Franchise Business

In order to guarantee a solid business strategy, both the franchisor and the franchisee need to share the same vision and have an open door of communication on how to continue developing the brand.

More Authors You Might Like