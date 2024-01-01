Lothar Hohmann
President, PRECISE Group
Lothar Hohmann is a passionate entrepreneur, leader and strategist. As the President of PRECISE Group, he has created a million-dirham company with six business verticals that have a MENA-wide presence. His focus is to grow PRECISE into a brand that supplies the best of 3D printing products, 2D and 3D crystal engraving products, and develop product concepts for clients that are unique and outstanding for their business requirements. PRECISE Group’s clients include Dubai Municipality, Etisalat, British Aerospace, Emirates, The Marriott, Atlantis The Palm, and many more.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Making It Big: Finding A Profitable Business Idea
What does it really take to turn an idea into a business?