Lovrenc Kessler
Managing Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners, Dubai
Lovrenc Kessler is the Managing Partner of Simon-Kucher & Partners’ Dubai office, responsible for the company’s operations in the Middle East. Fluent in six languages, he has lead numerous international projects on a top management level in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia.
Lovrenc advises market leaders in various B2C and B2B-focused industries on how to achieve profitable revenue growth. His clients include companies from TIME industries, ranging from media companies, mobile and fixed-line incumbents to market challengers as well as FMCG and travel industries.
Lovrenc received his MBA from the University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, Germany and an MS from the University of Vaasa, Finland, majoring in international management, finance and logistics. During his studies he was a scholar of the prestigious German National Academic Foundation (Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes). Lovrenc has published numerous articles and whitepapers on pricing trends, consumer behavior and pricing strategies and is a regular speaker at conferences and business events.
Latest
Here's How The UAE's New 9% Corporate Tax Could Impact The Country's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
To evaluate the impact of this new tax structure on UAE's competitive entrepreneurship positioning, it is important to understand the key decision making criteria for entrepreneurs in selecting a base for their innovation.
Redefining Pricing Strategies As GCC Gets Set To Welcome VAT
The UAE, until now a tax-free country, announced that Value-added tax (VAT) is to be introduced in 2018, which as a whole, will intensify price pressure and deteriorate margins, making price management more important than ever.
Strategic Marketing: Market And Customer Segmentation For Your Business
Successful segmentation enables both top management and employees to steer marketing and sales activities in an active and differentiated manner.
10 Things Managers Should Factor Into An Innovation Process
Pricing and marketing need to be the top priority of the innovation process.
Sales Excellence In Five Steps
The ideal sales organization may look different depending on the industry and company, but a sales optimization always involves five components.