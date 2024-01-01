Ludmilla Figueiredo
Managing Partner, Global Markets Capital Partners (GMC Partners)
Ludmilla Figueiredo is the Managing Partner of Global Markets Capital Partners (GMC Partners), a company that provides access to market and access to capital between LATAM and the GCC through capacitation and facilitation. Prior to that, Ludmilla worked for the Federal Investment Promotion Agency of Brazil, ApexBrasil, as Senior Investment Officer, responsible for foreign investment attraction and internationalization of Brazilian companies to the MENA region.
Ludmilla spent over a decade in the UAE, after winning three global entrepreneurship awards along with her team in Brazil, which led her to develop and launch Endeavor Global's operations in the UAE, in 2011. Since then, she worked for prominent Ttech companies in the region, from SaaS to fintech to media and she has been appointed as a thought leader as a speaker in Stanford Ventures Program and INSEAD Abu Dhabi.
Latest
The One Key Trait Your Tech Startup Needs In Order To Innovate
Innovation needs to be part of the business as a whole, instead of being just a specific area within the company.
Lessons For The MENA From Brazil-Based VC Firm Vox Capital's 26% Returns On Healthcare Startup TEM's Exit
Investing in innovative tech companies with a social impact angle, such as healthcare, education, and financial services, can create positive social change, as well as returns.
An Outlook On Fundraising From Middle Eastern Investors
By making sure that whatever deal they do on a global scale, it touches the ecosystem in the region.
Musings From Dubai Lynx 2018: MENA Needs More AI Solutions Working On Arabic Content
Jordan-based startup Mawdoo introduced Salma, an Arabic Siri-like AI assistant, at Dubai Lynx 2018.
Ecosystem Notes: Three Ways To Spur More Entrepreneurial Success Stories In Emerging Markets
People forget that it is less about what happened in 10 or 30 days, and more about what's been happening in the past 10 years or so.
What The Middle East Startup Ecosystem Can Learn From Other Emerging Markets
Collaboration with investors in other geographies strengthens the performance of the local ecosystem, therefore, supports local startups' growth.
