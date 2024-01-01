Managing Partner, Global Markets Capital Partners (GMC Partners)

Ludmilla Figueiredo is the Managing Partner of Global Markets Capital Partners (GMC Partners), a company that provides access to market and access to capital between LATAM and the GCC through capacitation and facilitation. Prior to that, Ludmilla worked for the Federal Investment Promotion Agency of Brazil, ApexBrasil, as Senior Investment Officer, responsible for foreign investment attraction and internationalization of Brazilian companies to the MENA region.

Ludmilla spent over a decade in the UAE, after winning three global entrepreneurship awards along with her team in Brazil, which led her to develop and launch Endeavor Global's operations in the UAE, in 2011. Since then, she worked for prominent Ttech companies in the region, from SaaS to fintech to media and she has been appointed as a thought leader as a speaker in Stanford Ventures Program and INSEAD Abu Dhabi.