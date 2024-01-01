Maan Eshgi
Partner, VentureSouq
Maan Eshgi is the KSA partner for VentureSouq, the largest angel network in the MENA region. Maan has more than 14 years of banking experience.
Previously, he was a director with Coutts & Co., the wealth management division of royal bank of Scotland (RBS). Based in Geneva, he was responsible for servicing key clients and expanding bank operations across the region. Prior to Coutts & Co, Maan spent time working for Citi Private bank in Dubai and Geneva, managed a large family investment office in Jeddah, and traded equities and derivatives for SABB (HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd).
Maan is an active angel investor. In addition, he has had several board positions and acted as the chairman of an investment committee for a publicly traded company. Has a BS in business administration and an MBA at Geneva Business School.
Reflections While #StayingHome: The MENA's Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Measured Up
Saudi Arabia, in particular, was impressively quick to take action as soon as the first case was identified: installing thermal cameras at airports, shutting down certain flights, instituting work from home policies, and a strict curfew.
On The Right Track: Reflections On One Year Of Catalyzing Saudi Arabia's Startup Space
It's been a year, and we're just getting started.
The Whole World Is Open For Business (And We In The MENA Should Be Right In The Middle Of It)
For us in the Middle East, we need to recognize that we are part of a global entrepreneurial and investing game- some would call it a race. This opportunity is much greater than the MENA alone.
