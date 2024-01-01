Magesvaran Suranjan
President, P&G APAC and President, P&G IMEA
Magesvaran Suranjan is President, P&G APAC and President, P&G IMEA. He leads P&G’s Asia Pacific and India, Middle East and Africa operations, a US$12 billion business with more than 17,000 employees. It serves consumers in over 105 countries through leadership brands across all P&G product categories. He works with retail partners to create value for consumers by presenting P&G products in a clear, shoppable way, and at a good value, and to ensure joint category growth.
Suranjan joined P&G in 1994 as a financial analyst in Cincinnati, USA. He has spent one-third of his career with the company as a vice president and general manager leading various businesses across a variety of functions, categories, and regions, including Asia Home Care, Personal Power, P&G Professional, and Oral Care businesses He is passionate about making a difference in the lives of consumers around the world through P&G brands A strong advocate for talent development, Suran serves on advisory boards for two universities.
