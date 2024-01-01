Partner, Strategy&

Mahmoud Makki is a Partner with Strategy& and a member of the Telecommunications, Media, Technology, and Digital practice. He has over 12 years of industry and consulting experience. Mahmoud specializes in strategic and business planning, integrated broadband strategy development and execution, fixed commercial turnaround, service portfolio design and implementation, sales strategy and customer service models, and corporate performance management for telecom operators acquired through a multitude of engagements across North America and Middle East. Mahmoud also advises policy makers and regulatory bodies on national broadband plan development and execution.