Bio

Malak Fouad is the founder of A&T Media, a company that specializes in the creation of audio content in the form of podcasts. With an emphasis on high-quality production values, A&T Media is developing podcasts that are intellectually rigorous, attracting high caliber guests, as well as a select audience across the Middle East region and beyond. It is home to What I Did Next, one of Apple Podcasts’ Best Shows of 2021 and 2022, with Fouad herself as the host.