Manfred Kets de Vries

Distinguished Clinical Professor of Leadership Development & Organisational Change, INSEAD

Manfred Kets de Vries is the Distinguished Clinical Professor of Leadership Development & Organisational Change at INSEAD, and the Raoul de Vitry d’Avaucourt Chaired Professor of Leadership Development, Emeritus. He is the Founder of INSEAD’s Global Leadership Centre and the Programme Director of The Challenge of Leadership, one of INSEAD’s top Executive education programs. Professor Kets de Vries is also the Scientific Director of the Executive Master in Coaching and Consulting for Change (EMCCC). His most recent books are You Will Meet a Tall, Dark Stranger: Executive Coaching Challenges; Telling Fairy Tales in the Boardroom: How to Make Sure Your Organisation Lives Happily Ever After; and Riding the Leadership Rollercoaster: An Observer’s Guide.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Coaching A CEO To Be More Reflective Rather Than Reactive

Successful coaching involves working with –not against– an individual's resistance.

Lifestyle

Bullies At Work: Stamping Out Abuse In The Workplace

When we think of bullies, we tend to remember the ones we knew as kids. Unfortunately, bullying doesn't end in high school.

