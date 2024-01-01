Marcello Arcangeli
CEO of Manage My Property
Marcello Arcangeli is the CEO of Manage My Property, which has been at the forefront of Dubai real estate management for 16 years, delivering hassle-free and profitable ownership experiences to landlords through its market-leading management software and dedicated property managers. With the founders’ extensive investment experience, investors can rest assured that every decision is made with their maximum return on investment in mind. MMP’s impressive track record of 98% average occupancy and zero insolvency cases speaks to its commitment to creating long-lasting relationships, and delivering a seamless and profitable rental experience for clients around the world.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Ways To Stay Ahead Of The Curve In A Highly Competitive Marketplace
It's not enough to simply stand out, businesses must find ways to stay ahead of the curve.
10 Tips To Help You Succeed As An Entrepreneur In Dubai's Real Estate Sector
Real estate is one of the most lucrative industries in Dubai, and if you are considering building a business in this domain, you can almost rest assured that it will be a rewarding journey- however, you do need to be ready to put in the work.