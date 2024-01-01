CEO of Manage My Property

Marcello Arcangeli is the CEO of Manage My Property, which has been at the forefront of Dubai real estate management for 16 years, delivering hassle-free and profitable ownership experiences to landlords through its market-leading management software and dedicated property managers. With the founders’ extensive investment experience, investors can rest assured that every decision is made with their maximum return on investment in mind. MMP’s impressive track record of 98% average occupancy and zero insolvency cases speaks to its commitment to creating long-lasting relationships, and delivering a seamless and profitable rental experience for clients around the world.