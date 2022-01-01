Maria Gedeon is the founder and CEO of Gedeon Mohr & Partners, a real-world growth and transformation consultancy that designs bold and sustainable strategies, capabilities, and brands in retail, entertainment, destinations, and hospitality.

Maria is an innovative, transformative, and tech-savvy executive with over 20 years of global experience in retail, destinations, and entertainment, with 17 years in the UAE. She founded Gedeon Mohr & Partners to bring real-world solutions to clients for the complex business challenges that they faced.

Most recently, Maria was Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at the Chalhoub Group, the largest luxury retailer in the MENA and LVMH joint venture partner, driving forward its marketing and customer transformations, overseeing brand building, customer management, insights, and advanced analytics, partnerships, and content, to name a few.

Maria has worked in senior roles at top-tier organisations including Majid Al Futtaim, managing over 70+ award-winning marketers for the leisure, entertainment, and cinemas operating company and Zayed Sports City (a Mubadala subsidiary) to reignite their brand and transform marketing. She also managed marketing and sponsorship for several trade and consumer shows with Turret Media, including Taste of Dubai, the World Future Energy Summit, and Abu Dhabi Art Fair to name a few.

Maria is a proud working mom of two and a huge proponent of culture and diversity and inclusion. She was a former national ski champion and is an avid tennis player. She loves art, hotels and food, and spends her spare time traveling and cooking for friends. She also enjoys mentoring future leaders.