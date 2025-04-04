Bio

Marisa Kamall is the founder of GAIA, a pioneering women’s leadership community based in Dubai with a global reach. It offers two tiers: GAIA Elevate, a self-paced online learning platform for global members, and GAIA Leader, an intimate, in-person leadership network in Dubai. Both share a single mission—empowering women to lead with authenticity, vulnerability, and growth.

Kamall is also the Creator of ChatGPShe, a bold new initiative that aims to change that narrative. Powered by GAIA’s proven women’s leadership model, ChatGPShe is not just a series of workshops, seminars, or talks—it’s a movement where women professionals from across industries gather to demystify AI, learn collaboratively, and shape technology with inclusivity and ethics at its core.