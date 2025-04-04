Marisa Kamall
Bio
Marisa Kamall is the founder of GAIA, a pioneering women’s leadership community based in Dubai with a global reach. It offers two tiers: GAIA Elevate, a self-paced online learning platform for global members, and GAIA Leader, an intimate, in-person leadership network in Dubai. Both share a single mission—empowering women to lead with authenticity, vulnerability, and growth.
Kamall is also the Creator of ChatGPShe, a bold new initiative that aims to change that narrative. Powered by GAIA’s proven women’s leadership model, ChatGPShe is not just a series of workshops, seminars, or talks—it’s a movement where women professionals from across industries gather to demystify AI, learn collaboratively, and shape technology with inclusivity and ethics at its core.
Latest
From Checklist to Chatlist: Why Women Need to Be in the AI Space
AI reflects the world as it's described to it. If those descriptions are predominantly male, we risk perpetuating systems that overlook women's lived experiences.