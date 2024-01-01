Marwan Zeineddine

Head of Key Accounts & Emerging Markets at MENA LinkedIn Talent Solutions

Marwan Zeineddine is the Head of Key Accounts and Emerging Markets at MENA LinkedIn Talent Solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience in the Internet, HR and IT industry in the MENA region, having helped many top regional organizations with building and executing their HR, IT and employer branding strategies. 

 

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Future Of Human Capital Lies In Data Analytics

Having access to predictive talent models means that business leaders can more effectively and efficiently find, recruit, and retain the right people.

