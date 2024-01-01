Marwan Zeineddine
Head of Key Accounts & Emerging Markets at MENA LinkedIn Talent Solutions
Marwan Zeineddine is the Head of Key Accounts and Emerging Markets at MENA LinkedIn Talent Solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience in the Internet, HR and IT industry in the MENA region, having helped many top regional organizations with building and executing their HR, IT and employer branding strategies.
Latest
The Future Of Human Capital Lies In Data Analytics
Having access to predictive talent models means that business leaders can more effectively and efficiently find, recruit, and retain the right people.