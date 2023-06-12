Master Sri Akarshana -famously known as the Yogi with a Lamborghini- is an international celebrity in the world of the law of attraction and spirituality. Over the years, his work has reached out to over 35 million people globally through social media platforms and live events.

Master shares a unique message of combining the physical with the metaphysical to achieve results in life. He believes that we are spiritual beings in a physical and material world, and, therefore, life should be experienced to the fullest, both spiritually and physically, to live in abundance of wealth and happiness.

Master (formerly known as Eric Ho) was born in the UK, and was a college drop out at age 19, and started his work in trailer vans selling burgers at fun fairs. At age 21, he opened his first restaurant business, and grew it to an international quick service restaurant franchise by 24. One year later, he ventured into other investments including real estate and import export, which made him financially free by the age of 25.

With the amassing of wealth and the world at his fingertips at such a young age, he fell into the spiral of buying material possessions to feel complete, and soon got lost in the shadows of his own supercars, yachts, and luxury mansions; that also led him to a deep and heavy depression. With the purpose of ending his life in mind, he found himself on a dangerous trip to Kenya in 2011, but, there, he realized a newfound purpose and joy to living by helping people. His love for giving and creating change in people’s lives is what led him to set up a charity to help orphaned children live a healthy, full, and sustainable life, called H Giving.

In 2019, Master went into the Himalayan mountains for rigorous mind body and spirit training, where he received the honorable title as spiritual master, and had his name changed by the wise and famous Himalayan Yogi, Grandmaster Akshar. Today, Master chairs his life-changing organization, I Am Verse, which provides a platform for millions of students around the world, broadcasting powerful knowledge and training on success mindset, wealth creation, law of attraction, and spirituality.

Master now resides in Dubai and is available to speak, comment, and debate on subjects of spirituality, personal wellbeing, mental health, financial freedom, technology, and yoga. His one message to the world would be: “Not everyone is born into this world with equal opportunities, skills, and knowledge, but with the right training, anyone can achieve greatness and live with purpose.”