Matt McLean
Matt McLean is the Head of Destinations at Imagination Middle East. Working for and with many of the world’s top brands, Matt has provided a plethora of below the line services from both agency and client side on a global scale. His unique experiences provide a complete 360-degree understanding of strategic, creative, design and marketing communications from the initial ideation to execution and evaluation.
Navigating The World Of Destinations: Opportunities And Challenges
Businesses that steadily develop new tools, frameworks, and methods based on strong, solid, foundational principles around creativity and design, will be in a unique position to address some of the most urgent challenges and opportunities these ambitious development projects pose.