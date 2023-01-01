Matt Roberts
Armed with nearly 15 years of experience in the food service manufacturing industry, Matt Roberts is the Managing Director of UNOX MENA. Founded in 1990 in the Italian city of Padua, UNOX designs, manufactures and markets professional ovens for the catering, retail, pastry, and bakery sectors. UNOX creates smart technology applied to the professional cooking processes to support people and businesses who face the challenge of building their own success every day.
Five Notes For Businesses Wanting To Break Into The GCC Market
Here's a look into a journey that has led me to have four successful teams across the GCC, with a total of 32 employees.