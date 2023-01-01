Armed with nearly 15 years of experience in the food service manufacturing industry, Matt Roberts is the Managing Director of UNOX MENA. Founded in 1990 in the Italian city of Padua, UNOX designs, manufactures and markets professional ovens for the catering, retail, pastry, and bakery sectors. UNOX creates smart technology applied to the professional cooking processes to support people and businesses who face the challenge of building their own success every day.