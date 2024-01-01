May El Khoury
Career Services and Internship Coordinator, Canadian University Dubai
May El Khoury serves as the Career Services and Internship Coordinator at Canadian University Dubai. She holds a BA in Industrial Sociology and is an Accredited Consultant of Harrison Assessments, and brings with her 15 years of experience in the HR field with a focus on talent acquisition and development in diverse industries. Prior to working with Canadian University Dubai, she worked as a Managing Partner at Taozeef (Talent Management Services) and as a Workforce Acquisition and Development Manager at Juma Al Majid Group. In her current role, she guides and prepares students at Canadian University Dubai to be employable in the job market.
Latest
How To Prepare For Employment In A Post COVID-19 World
A few tips on how can graduates prepare to enter the workforce after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
