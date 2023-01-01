Mazen Nahawi is the founder and CEO of CARMA, the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider.

Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organizations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrupted media landscape, operate strategically, and demonstrate success with industry-leading media monitoring and communications evaluation programs. CARMA blends expert technologies, powering real-time data insights, with a global team of experienced PR measurement consultants.

Led by Co-Managing Partners, Mazen Nahawi and Richard Bagnall, and with 600+ staff across five continents, CARMA’s unparalleled experience, expertise and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for any organization looking to understand the media, and refine and prove the value of their public relations.