Medhat Alzayer
Regional Head of Wealth Management, Arbah Capital
Medhat Alzayer is a seasoned banking professional with over 20 years of experience. He currently serves as the Regional Head of Wealth Management at Arbah Capital, Saudi Arabia. Previously, he held executive positions at Fiducia Capital, Dubai and the European Islamic Investment Bank, London.
In addition to his banking career, Medhat is an entrepreneur, and he is the owner of Medhat Alzayer Real Estate Office, providing access to luxury estates and properties in the UAE and the UK since 2014. With his extensive experience and entrepreneurial ventures, Medhat continues to make significant contributions to the finance industry and the real estate market.
