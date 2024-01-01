Meher Anand Mirchandani

Director, Manrre Logistics Fund

Meher Mirchandani is the Director of Manrre Logistics Fund, and the author of the book, Come Alive.

Latest

Leadership

Connecting With Yourself Can Have A Positive Impact On How You Lead. Here's How.

Self-love can help us show up more authentically in our personal and professional lives, leading to greater influence and impact.

Lifestyle

How Self-Love Can Help You Create The Life (And Career) You Want

It is important to love ourselves, because the relationship we have with ourselves determines the quality of every other relationship in our life, be it personal or work.

Growth Strategies

Training To Be The Best Version Of Yourself: The How-To

Success is a journey, not a destination, and to enjoy the journey of entrepreneurship is the biggest gift you can give yourself.

