Mehreen Omar
Mehreen Omar is the Co-Founder & CEO of SupperClub Middle East, a premium lifestyle membership platform trusted by leading global banks and luxury partners across nine countries. She is passionate about customer-centric growth, brand integrity, and building companies that scale with soul.
Scaling Across Borders: The Rise of a UAE Homegrown Brand
"One of the biggest mistakes in scaling is assuming what worked in one market will automatically work in another. It never does."
From Setbacks To Triumphs: How Failing Well Can Lead You To Success
"Failures didn't sink our entrepreneurial spirit; they brought us to where we are today, and shaped us as entrepreneurs."