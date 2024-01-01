Michelle Wu
VP Digital Technology & Chief Information Officer, GE Power Services - Middle East & Africa
Michelle Wu is VP Digital Technology & Chief Information Officer at GE Power Services - Middle East & Africa. Michelle champions GE Women’s Network Women in Technology initiatives in the Middle East, with a mission to increase the number of women in the STEM fields in the region. Since 2015, Michelle has set up STEM mentorship programs for university female students and mid- career women in 4 countries. Michelle is a certified professional coach through International Coach Federation (ICF) and certified 200-hour yoga instructor.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The How-To: Making Successful Transitions To The Next Chapter In Your Life
There are three crucial factors for successful transitions: a timeline with clear goals and actions; a support system of people and tools; and method for holding yourself accountable.