Mihaela Nina
Partner, Digital Brand and Communications, Augmentation X
Mihaela Nina is Partner at Augmentation X, a business growth studio, focused on conceptualizing, prototyping and managing digital products, technology systems and digital solutions, that enable businesses to drive both commercial performance and brand value. In her role, Mihaela leads the growth and client concept management of the flagship digital communications product of the company, Augmentation eXperience.
Prior to Augmentation X, Mihaela has founded Concerto TIC, a boutique sustainability advisory firm, as well as built revenue growth strategies across a wide spectrum of levels within the hospitality and services sector, having developed and driven the largest paid membership program of IHG MENA, as well as restructured and led the membership strategy of the most prominent business club in the region, Capital Club Dubai.
Latest
Here's Why Your Organization Needs To Step Up Its Game In Digital Communications
In the rush towards digital transformation, many organizations have left behind a crucial aspect, and that is stepping up their game in digital communications- the only link between them and their audience.
Standing Out In The Digital Space: The How-To
Simply building an e-commerce store, having a digital workflow management platform or launching new digital communication channels aren't sufficient. Organizations need to establish what are the strategic priorities, those which will drive value, be it in terms of performance, commercial, or brand value.
Why We Need A Sustainability-Centric Recovery Model For The Future Of Business
How will the future look like in a post COVID-19 era? What can we do to support the global socio-economic recovery? What will become the new business as usual?
Impact: The New Narrative For Long-Term Business Growth
The new decade ahead could represent a turning point for businesses as we know, and lead to impact being the new narrative shaping business as usual.
Making The Best Of Being Partners In Life And In Business
Being in business together with your life partner could add pressures of running it to your relationship.
