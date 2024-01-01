Mina Morris
Associate Partner, Aon Middle East & Africa
Mina Morris is Associate Partner, Aon Middle East & Africa.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
10 Year Challenge: The Evolution Of Work (And What's Next)
Although the future is increasingly uncertain, we can see there are some clear, irreversible trends that will shape the future of work.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-