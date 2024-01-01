Mirna Sleiman
Founder and CEO, Fintech Galaxy
Mirna Sleiman is the founder and CEO of Fintech Galaxy, a global financial technology crowdsourcing platform. As a former award-winning financial journalist and the Head of Public Sector at a multinational company, she has advised many banks and governments on various digital transformation topics and projects. Sleiman is also specialized in public affairs and strategic communications and sits on various advisory boards.
Latest
Disrupting The Old Order: Fintech In MENA
While total investment in fintech companies worldwide in H1 2018 hit US$57.9 billion across 875 deals, the $2 billion fintech market in the MENA region has only seen $150 million in investments in the last couple of years.