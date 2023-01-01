Mohamed Khaled
Mohamed Khaled is the co-founder and CEO UAE-born Hotdesk, a co-working platform that was launched in 2019. It has now grown significantly and is available in 170 cities around the world, with Mohamed recently scaling up Hotdesk’s operation in Europe, following its acquisition of Spanish co-working app, YADO.
Four Financial Lessons Learnt As A First-Time Founder
While running a startup is an exciting journey, when it comes to the financial lessons learnt, being savvy to your market and your customer, and understanding your buckets of spending will help keep you in check in the early days.