Mohammad Saeed Al-Shehhi
Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Design District (d3)
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Making It Big: 11 Tips For Entrepreneurs To Find Success With Their Enterprises
The greatest ideas always seem impossible at the beginning, but with the right drive and ambition, anything is possible.
Designs On The Future: Developing A Robust Ecosystem For Sustained Innovation In The UAE
The UAE, a country which was largely rural just over half a century ago, has taken the lead in creating a culture of research and science to further strengthen its position on the global map.